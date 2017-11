David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fact: The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play in a Game 7 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, marking the first time since 1931 that two 100-win teams will play a Game 7 since 1931.

Source: Bob Nightengale