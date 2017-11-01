Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: World Series Game 7 Odds, Betting Pick

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros have played one of the most entertaining World Series in recent memory, and the former will now host the latter in Game 7 on Wednesday as solid home favorites. The Dodgers evened the series on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory in Game 6.

Betting line: The Dodgers opened as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs.



MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.7-2.6, Astros

Why the Astros can pay on the MLB lines

The Astros have not lost two games in a row during this World Series, always finding a way to bounce back despite having the odds against them. Wednesday will be no different, as they find themselves as underdogs once again.

Houston has only been a solid favorite in one of the first six games, and that still did not keep the team from taking a 3-2 series lead into Game 6. The Astros just have to play loose like they did in Game 5 in order to win their first title.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles seemingly has the edge in the starting pitching matchup with Yu Darvish toeing the rubber opposite Lance McCullers.

While Darvish has struggled during his postseason career for the most part with the Dodgers and Texas Rangers, at least he will get the opportunity to pitch at home for the first time in this playoff run. Darvish's first three starts for Los Angeles this postseason all took place on the road, and the worst came at Houston in Game 3. Before that, Darvish went 2-0 and allowed only two runs in 11.1 innings.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles is the team to beat here without question due to a superior bullpen and a true home-field advantage. The Dodgers got to McCullers in Game 3, scoring three runs and walking four times in 5.1 innings. Unfortunately for them, Darvish gave up more runs in 1.2 innings, and they eventually lost 5-3.

But the move to pick up Darvish from the Rangers was for a moment like this, and he will come through for his new team. Look for Los Angeles to complete the job and win its first World Series since 1988 in Game 7.

MLB betting trends

Houston is 1-4 in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in six of Houston's last nine games against Los Angeles.

LA Dodgers is 7-2 in its last nine games when playing at home against Houston.

