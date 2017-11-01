Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel Say They're Available for World Series Game 7

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Wednesday's Game 7 of the World Series will essentially be an all-hands-on-deck bullpen situation for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

According to ESPN.com's David Schoenfield, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and Astros No. 1 starter Dallas Keuchel will both be available to pitch in relief.

Yu Darvish will get the start for L.A. on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, and Lance McCullers Jr. will oppose him.

Kershaw was in the Dodgers' bullpen in Game 6, and he said he'll "be ready to go in the first inning" if need be in Game 7.

The lefty struggled in L.A.'s Game 5 loss, allowing six runs in 4.2 innings, although the Dodgers' Game 6 triumph bailed him out.

In addition to Kershaw, starter Alex Wood will be available, but it is unclear if Game 6 starter Rich Hill will be able to pitch if needed.

As for the Astros, Keuchel said he will "empty the tank" if manager A.J. Hinch decides to use him in relief.

Keuchel has struggled in each of his past three starts, including Game 5 of the World Series, when he surrendered five hits, two walks and three earned runs in 3.2 innings.

The biggest wild card for Houston is the status of Game 6 starter Justin Verlander, who threw 93 pitches in a losing effort Tuesday.

Per Schoenfield, Verlander will evaluate earlier in the day Wednesday if he is capable of pitching in Game 7 if called upon: "I think it depends on when I get to the ballpark. I'll throw the ball and see if I'm available or not."

Both teams may be forced to dig deep into the bullpen, especially if Darvish and McCullers pitch anything like they did in Game 3 on Friday.

Darvish was lifted after just 1.2 innings in a 5-3 Astros win, while McCullers lasted 5.1 frames despite allowing four hits, four walks and three runs.