Steve McManaman Wouldn't Sign Harry Kane at Real Madrid

Steve McManaman has said he would not sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane if he were calling the shots at Real Madrid.

The Englishman, who made 152 appearances for Los Blancos, told Marca's Lorena Gonzalez: "No [I wouldn't sign Kane]. I would prefer to sign a young boy like [Kylian] Mbappe. It would be very difficult to sign Kane. The price of footballers today is crazy, you would need €200 million."

Kane has been linked with Real in recent weeks, per John Cross of the Mirror. It's easy to see why given the form he's in, per Squawka Football:

The striker is almost six years older than 18-year-old Mbappe, whom Paris Saint-Germain are set to pay €180 million for next summer, but having only turned 24 on July 28, Kane is still relatively young himself and noticeably younger than Cristiano Ronaldo (32), Karim Benzema (29) and Gareth Bale (28).

He boasts a remarkable record of 112 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in 177 appearances, and he has also netted 12 in 23 senior outings for England.

Despite his prolific goalscoring, the forward still has his doubters, as Yahoo Sports' Andrew Gaffney noted:

For all the plaudits he receives, Kane is still underrated, though he is perhaps converting more critics with each outstanding performance he produces.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and football writer Liam Canning hailed him after he grabbed two goals and an assist against Liverpool:

Meanwhile, Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer suggested his record could be under threat:

Kane still has a long way to go on that front as he has so far amassed 86 Premier League goals, but he is perhaps the first player to come along since Thierry Henry who appears to have a realistic chance of surpassing the Newcastle United, Blackurn and Southampton legend.

Doing so will be unlikely if Kane does head abroad during his career as Henry did, and he has shown he would be good enough to play for Real if they were to come calling.

Even if he doesn't get the opportunity to play for the likes of Madrid, he deserves to be considered among the world's best.