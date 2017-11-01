Jan Vertonghen Says He Wouldn't Swap Harry Kane for Cristiano Ronaldo

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has insisted he wouldn't swap Harry Kane for any player in the world, including Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spurs and Madrid meet at Wembley in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening and Vertonghen was asked about the star men for each side ahead of the contest. The Belgian said he believes his team-mate is the standout centre-forward in the game.

"Obviously they're both unbelievable players," he said of Kane and Ronaldo, per Reuters (h/t Marca). "… It's hard to compare because they're different players, but Harry is for me one of the best No. 9s in Europe, maybe the best. He's showed that every week, and I wouldn't swap Harry for any player at the moment."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

While heaping praise on Kane, Vertonghen insisted Spurs need to be wary of Ronaldo despite his recent lull in form. The Belgian said "we've got to show respect to Ronaldo for everything he's won over the years and the level that he's still playing at."

Goal relayed a clip of Vertonghen discussing the two superstars:

Kane missed Tottenham's clash with Manchester United at the weekend with an injury, but he was back in training on Tuesday ahead of this massive Champions League showdown, per the man himself:

If the striker is ready to retake his place in the team it'll be a major boost for the London club, as Kane has emerged as a talisman for Spurs.

When the two teams met at the Santiago Bernabeu he led the line exceptionally well, giving the Real Madrid defence plenty of problems; he was there to put Raphael Varane under pressure for Spurs' goal

Kane has proved beyond doubt he knows where the back of the net is. Last time out at Wembley he tore Liverpool to pieces in a 4-1 win; Sky Sports Statto summed up his brilliant season so far:

Ronaldo, by contrast, has been short of his usual standards, with Madrid struggling to find the level that's made them the dominant force in European football over the last few years.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

On Sunday in La Liga they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to promoted Girona, with Zinedine Zidane's side looking jaded in all facets of the field. At the sharp end of the pitch Ronaldo was frustrated, and when chances did come his way, he snatched at them.

Ronaldo's record in the Spanish top flight this season leaves a lot to be desired:

Still, Ronaldo is renowned for standing up on the big occasion, having already grabbed goals against Spurs and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this season. There's no doubt he deserves special attention at Wembley.

Kane needs to turn in similar performances on a consistent basis if he's to be spoken about in the same bracket as the Portuguese icon, potentially starting on Wednesday. While he's not to that standard yet, at 24 he still has time on his side.