Marco Verratti Reportedly Happy at PSG Amid Juventus, Barcelona Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is reportedly content with life at his current club despite being linked with moves to Juventus and Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, while there was a lot of speculation linking Verratti with a possible transfer during the summer, he is more than happy to be a PSG player.

The "financial power" the Ligue 1 side have means Verratti doesn't want to go elsewhere.

"If things change in the future, it will take much more than the €50-€60 million previously talked about since PSG would want more than €100 million for him," Romano added. "[Nasser] Al-Khelaifi likes him a lot as it would take a super offer to get their attention. It would also take a huge offer to the player himself as PSG are willing to pay him heavily indeed."

Romano reported Juventus recently made a tentative enquiry to PSG for Verratti, with the Italian champions said to be long-term admirers of the playmaker.

Barcelona have also been linked with the 24-year-old, with club director Robert Fernandez admitting in September the Italian was a target. "It's not true that we didn't go for Verratti," per Robert Summerscales of the MailOnline. "I personally spoke with Unai Emery, and he knows that he's a player we wanted."

In the end, Verratti stayed at PSG, and the French club invested heavily in their squad. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe arrived in big-money deals, the latter on loan, while Dani Alves also joined on a free transfer.

There's a lot of exciting talent in the PSG side, and it's Verratti's job to knit things together. As noted by WhoScored.com, the Italian has the ability to unpick an opposition defence:

There's no doubting the talent and technical ability of Verratti, who is majestic to watch at the hub of PSG and Italy teams.

When he's on form he has a positive effect on those players around him. The playmaker can take the ball in tight positions, wriggle away from pressure and offload possession to team-mates. Verratti also knows when to quicken the pace of a game or slow things down.

Consistency can be an issue for Verratti, while there are times when he is ill-disciplined. Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, according to Telefoot, there are also some concerns about the way the Italian looks after himself:

The Parisians have invested time and effort into helping Verratti develop since his switch from Pescara in 2012. It means that even if Barcelona or Juventus were to break the bank in a bid to prise him away, those at the Parc des Princes would be reluctant to let go of one of Europe's best midfielders.