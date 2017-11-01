Jose Mourinho Hits out at 'Specialists' After Manchester United vs. Benfica

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has hit out at the "specialists" who critique him at Manchester United following their 2-0 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

When asked for his opinion on the performance, he told BT Sport (h/t Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News):

"It's better for the specialists to comment than for me to give my opinion. I'm paid to work and do my best which I do every day. The specialists are free to comment so let them comment.

"I'm more than happy. We changed a lot of players and broke the dynamic of the team we played a kid from the academy [Scott McTominay]. We score two goals we didn't concede. More money for the club. Three more points. No significant injuries."

United came out on top in an entertaining contest in which Benfica also had some good chances to score, courtesy of an unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Mile Svilar and a Daley Blind penalty.

Mourinho explained the situation with Blind's penalty, after Anthony Martial had missed from the spot in the first half. Romelu Lukaku—who last scored for United in September—and Ander Herrera, who boasts a 100 per cent penalty record for the club, put themselves forward but Mourinho denied them both.

Per BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez, he said: "Anthony Martial was the player to take penalties. He took it and missed, he was not on the pitch for the second one. The players were happy to take the responsibility, Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera, but my choice was Daley Blind. That is my decision."

After an outstanding start to the season, the Red Devils have been less impressive in recent weeks, drawing 0-0 with Liverpool before losing 2-1 to Huddersfield Town.

Mourinho drew criticism for his defensive approach in the former game, despite the Reds' well-documented struggles at the back. The Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt has been among his critics:

As noted by ESPN FC's Craig Burley, the manager has appeared unhappy of late:

He has even directed some of his ire at the Old Trafford faithful, per football writer Andy Mitten:

While United may be in the best shape they've been since Sir Alex Ferguson left, Mourinho's safety-first approach against stronger opponents will do little to inspire supporters.

As Burley noted, he's not helped by comparisons to arch-rival Pep Guardiola, whose Manchester City side have scored 12 more goals in the Premier League this season and are yet to lose, while playing some irresistible football.

However, while United might struggle to live with City at the moment, it's also important to put their situation into perspective, as football writer Liam Canning did:

The Red Devils face another crucial game at the weekend when they take on Chelsea, and after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and in light of the Blues' 3-0 defeat to Roma on Tuesday, they can be optimistic of getting something out of the game.

United still aren't likely to be too adventurous at Stamford Bridge, but they might be able to get back to playing some more exciting football when they host the likes of Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break.