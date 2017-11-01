New York City Marathon Will Continue After Manhattan Attack

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

Sunday's New York City Marathon reportedly will go on as scheduled following Tuesday's attacks in the city.

Bonnie D. Ford of ESPN.com reported the news, noting there are expected to be approximately 50,000 runners at the start of Sunday's race. Ford cited a statement from the New York Road Runners organization saying the Blue Line Painting and Faces of the Marathon media events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed.

According to Shimon Prokupecz, Eric Levenson, Brynn Gingras and Steve Almasy of CNN, "eight people were killed and almost a dozen injured when a 29-year-old man in a rented pickup truck drove down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center Tuesday in Manhattan, New York City."

The New York Road Runners released a statement on its Twitter page in the aftermath of the attack:

Ford noted the race doesn't come within several miles of where this occurred, although it does run through all five boroughs.