Jordan Reed Ruled Out vs. Saints with Hamstring Injury

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will miss Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome due to a hamstring injury.

Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post passed along the status update Friday.

Reed suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season and had a setback last week. He's never played more than 14 games in an individual season in his career.

He was a force in 2015 and finished with 952 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches, each career-high marks. He was solid again last year with 686 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions but has been inconsistent in 2017 with 27 grabs for 211 yards and two scores across six games.

At his best, Reed can serve as a matchup nightmare because of his size (6'2" and 246 pounds) against safeties and speed against linebackers. However, Washington is better equipped than other teams to lose someone with that skill set because of the presence of veteran Vernon Davis.

The two-time Pro Bowler Davis may not be in his prime anymore, but he is a reliable option for quarterback Kirk Cousins and can step into the regular tight end role until Reed is ready to return.