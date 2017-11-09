    Earl Thomas Out vs. Cardinals with Hamstring Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks secondary will be short-handed in Week 10 as safety Earl Thomas continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

    Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Thomas will not play in Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after he sat out Seattle's Week 9 loss to the Washington Redskins.

    Thomas returned from a broken leg suffered in Week 13 last year for the start of the 2017 season, and he's continued to operate as a linchpin on the back end alongside cornerback Richard Sherman and fellow safety Kam Chancellor.

    To date, Thomas has played 86 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps and recorded 38 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

    Given Thomas' All-Pro resume, it's safe to say the Seahawks don't have another free safety capable of stepping in and playing a dynamic center field in his absence.

    But Chancellor is holding down the fort at strong safety, while Sherman and rookie Shaquill Griffin look formidable at corner, so special teamer Bradley McDougald—who has played 109 defensive snaps this season—should have the support necessary to operate as a solid stopgap option against the Cardinals.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Business Is Boomin' for AB and the Steelers

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🔊 Who Has the Best End Zone or Sack Celebration?

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🔊 Rookie QBs Can No Longer Sit and Develop

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why Packers Feel They Can Win Without Rodgers

      Tyler Dunne
      via Bleacher Report