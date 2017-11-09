Earl Thomas Out vs. Cardinals with Hamstring Injury

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks secondary will be short-handed in Week 10 as safety Earl Thomas continues to deal with a hamstring injury.



Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Thomas will not play in Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after he sat out Seattle's Week 9 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Thomas returned from a broken leg suffered in Week 13 last year for the start of the 2017 season, and he's continued to operate as a linchpin on the back end alongside cornerback Richard Sherman and fellow safety Kam Chancellor.

To date, Thomas has played 86 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps and recorded 38 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Given Thomas' All-Pro resume, it's safe to say the Seahawks don't have another free safety capable of stepping in and playing a dynamic center field in his absence.

But Chancellor is holding down the fort at strong safety, while Sherman and rookie Shaquill Griffin look formidable at corner, so special teamer Bradley McDougald—who has played 109 defensive snaps this season—should have the support necessary to operate as a solid stopgap option against the Cardinals.