Astros vs. Dodgers: Game 7 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from an emotional 13-12 loss on Sunday night to defeat the Houston Astros 3-1 in the sixth game of the World Series on Tuesday.

Los Angeles will host Houston in the seventh and final game of the Fall Classic on Wednesday, with the winner breaking a long title drought (29 years for L.A., and 55 years for Houston—the entire lifespan of the franchise).

Game 7 will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by Fox. The game can also be live-streamed through Fox Sports Go.

Here's a look at some comments from both dugouts leading into Game 7.

Los Angeles Dodgers

It's all hands on deck for Game 7, and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ready to go if his name is called, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times:

Kershaw shut down the Astros in Game 1, going seven innings and striking out 11, but Houston got revenge in Game 5 with six runs against the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner.

As noted, the Dodgers haven't won the World Series since 1988. Tommy Lasorda was the manager then, as he led Los Angeles to an upset win over the favored Oakland Athletics in five games.

He had some interesting words to say to manager Dave Roberts prior to the latter's postgame press conference, per Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times (Warning: Tweet contains NSFW language):

The Game 7 starter will be Yu Darvish. In Game 3, Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel made a racist gesture in reference to Darvish's ethnicity after hitting a home run. Gurriel was suspended for the first five games of the 2018 regular season, meaning the two will face off again in the World Series.

Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill made his displeasure known regarding the gesture, as he stepped off the mound in Game 6 so Gurriel could hear the boos from the home crowd, per McCullough:

Darvish's kind and courteous nature has stood out in the aftermath of the incident, and Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register noted how the former Texas Ranger ace even told Gurriel there was no need to meet and apologize:

Still, it will be interesting to see these two players face off when Gurriel initially steps into the batter's box in the first or second inning.

Houston Astros

Justin Verlander pitched much better than his already impressive stat line (six innings, two earned runs, nine strikeouts) may indicate as he held Los Angeles to just one hit through the first five frames in Game 6.

Even though Verlander threw 93 pitches, we may see him again in Game 7, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle:

Verlander has not allowed more than three earned runs in any start since a late-August trade sent him from the Detroit Tigers to the Astros. If Houston can get anything out of him on Wednesday, then it will be a big boost to its chances.

If Verlander enters the game, then he'll follow (at some point) the start of Lance McCullers Jr., a 24-year-old with a dominant and frequently used curveball that has helped him find success throughout his three-year major league career.

On Tuesday night, he spoke for many people when he said the following, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com:

This year's Fall Classic has been one of the better series in recent memory, and this has a chance to be considered the best of all time (already, it's top five of the past 50 years alongside, in this writer's opinion, 1975, 1986, 1991 and 2001).

What makes this series so great (aside from the close contests and general unpredictability of the games) is the fact this is the first time since 1970 that two teams with 100 or more wins have faced off to determine the MLB champion.

Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle took that stat one step further:

It also seems like these two teams will be dominant for a long time if they are able to stay healthy and relatively intact (i.e., players don't depart en masse during free agency).

The Astros have a young core to build around in Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, George Springer and Alex Bregman in addition to left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, while the Dodgers have the best starter (Kershaw) and closer (Kenley Jansen) in the game in addition to a few young stars in Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and others.

In other words, although Game 7 will end this year's World Series, don't be surprised to see Houston and Los Angeles face off in October down the line.