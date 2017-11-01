World Series Schedule: TV Info and Live Stream for Astros vs. Dodgers Game 7

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs winning their first World Series in 108 years in the 10th inning of Game 7 after a rain delay was almost always going to be an impossible act to follow, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros have put up a Fall Classic encore for the history books.

There has been a 13-12 slugfest and two 3-1 pitching duels. There have been two extra-innings games—one of which featured five home runs after the ninth—and the most home runs between two teams in World Series history.

It wouldn't seem right if the battle ended before a decisive Game 7, and fans will be treated to one Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

With that in mind, here is a look at the schedule information and a prediction for the winner-take-all showdown.

World Series Schedule

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Prediction

For most baseball games, picking a winner starts and ends with the starting pitching matchup. That is not the case for Game 7 of the World Series.

After all, there is no more all-hands-on-deck situation the sport has to offer with no tomorrow regardless of which team wins. Managers don't have to worry about saving their bullpens for grueling road trips or even critical moments in the later games of a postseason series.

The Los Angeles pitching staff will have the advantage over Houston's on Wednesday, and it goes far beyond presumed starters Yu Darvish and Lance McCullers Jr.

Darvish could serve as the weak point in Los Angeles' plan of attack Wednesday, and that's saying something considering he is a four-time All-Star who allowed just two runs in 11.1 innings in the 2017 postseason before the Astros tallied four runs in 1.2 innings in his Fall Classic start.

While Darvish will at least be fresh, he can turn the ball over to the combination of Alex Wood, Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen in the later innings if he struggles.

Wood allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings during his World Series start and posted a career-best 2.72 ERA and 1.06 WHIP during the regular season. Kershaw is arguably the best pitcher in a generation, and Jansen is the lockdown closer who is capable of going multiple innings if needed.

There are concerns with Kershaw thanks to his 4.50 career postseason ERA, especially after allowing six earned runs in 4.2 innings in Los Angeles' Game 5 loss. However, the thought here is the three-time Cy Young winner and five-time ERA title winner will do the one thing his Hall of Fame-worthy resume is missing and win a championship.

Wood and Kershaw can serve as the bridge to Jansen, who blew through the six hitters he faced in Tuesday's contest and looked like the dominant presence who didn't allow an earned run in eight combined innings between the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cubs, respectively.

While the Astros can counter with McCullers, their ace, Justin Verlander, figures to be largely unavailable following his six innings in Tuesday's Game 6. They could turn to Dallas Keuchel for some innings, but a bullpen that was a mere 17th in the league in ERA this season, per ESPN.com, will be waiting if he or McCullers falters.

The Astros led all of baseball in runs scored during the 2017 season, but the cliche good pitching beats good hitting will ring true in Wednesday's decisive contest.

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Astros 2