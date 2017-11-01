Astros vs. Dodgers: Game 7 Live Stream, TV Schedule and Latest Comments

Harry How/Getty Images

The series that has provided every twist and turn possible receives its seemingly inevitable conclusion on Wednesday night as Dodger Stadium hosts its first-ever World Series Game 7.

Tuesday's Game 6 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros wasn't a marathon like Game 5, and it certainly didn't have an offensive explosion from either team, but it carried plenty of strategic drama, especially on the Dodgers end with Clayton Kershaw lurking in the bullpen.

Anything goes on Wednesday night, which means almost every player on each 25-man roster will be available to play a role, and with the way this series is going, an appearance by Game 6 starters Justin Verlander and Rich Hill would only be fitting for the series that has pulled our emotions in every direction.

After being on call for most of Game 6, Lance McCullers will start on the mound for the Astros. McCullers is no stranger to the big stage, as he closed out Game 7 of the ALCS for the Astros in relief of Charlie Morton. The right-hander agreed that a Game 7 is the only fitting end for the series, per Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle:

McCullers isn't the issue for the Astros entering Wednesday night. The offense and the bullpen will be manager A.J. Hinch's biggest concerns in Game 7. Outside of a four-inning stretch at the end of Game 2, the Astros have not hit well at Dodger Stadium.

The good news for the Astros is they did rough up Yu Darvish, who will start Game 7 for the Dodgers, in Game 3 and chased the right-hander in the second inning, a move that put even more wear and tear on the fatigued arms in the Dodgers bullpen.

But the Dodgers bullpen will have extra reinforcements on Wednesday in the form of Alex Wood and Clayton Kershaw. As expected with a championship on the line, Kershaw said he'd be ready to throw as many innings as needed in Game 7, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times:

Dave Roberts shouldn't have to worry about closer Kenley Jansen either, even though he tossed two shutout innings for the save in Game 6. Jansen threw 19 pitches on Tuesday, and with the championship on the line in Game 7, he'll be more than ready to go as long as Roberts needs. Jansen was one of two Dodgers to guarantee a Game 7, with the other unsurprisingly being Yasiel Puig, per Sportsnet LA's Alanna Rizzo:

As for their offensive output, the Dodgers have been getting clutch hits from different parts of the order throughout the World Series. Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor had the big hits in Game 6, with Pederson's exuberant celebration during his home run trot grabbing the most eyeballs. Pederson's teammates were nothing but complimentary of the outpouring of emotion, per SBNation's Eric Stephen:

We have no clue who will fit into the role of hero for Game 7, but based on how this series has gone, whoever comes up with the big hits on Wednesday will do so in the most dramatic of fashions.

