NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 9 Standings, Team Stats and Season Review

Eight weeks and the NFL trade deadline have passed. We'll begin to see more separation in the division standings going forward.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles sent clear messages about intentions to compete for postseason spots with blockbuster trade deals.

Each club boasts an impressive record through eight gameweeks. Yet their general managers opted to push all their chips to the center with significant transactions. The second half of the year will decide whether the midseason moves pay off.

We'll take a deeper look into early contenders and how recent trades may affect their outlooks for the remainder of the 2017 season.

NFL Division Standings / Points Scored / Points Allowed

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (6-2) 216 / 179

2. Buffalo Bills (5-2) 153 / 115

3. Miami Dolphins (4-3) 92 / 152

4. New York Jets (3-5) 157 / 186

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) 167 / 131

2. Baltimore Ravens (4-4) 170 / 148

3. Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) 122 / 135

4. Cleveland Browns (0-8) 119 / 202

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (4-3) 158 / 173

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) 183 / 110

3. Houston Texans (3-4) 215 / 188

4. Indianapolis Colts (2-6) 142 / 246

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) 236 / 180

2. Denver Broncos (3-4) 127 / 147

3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-5) 150 / 152

4. Oakland Raiders (3-5) 169 / 190

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) 232 / 156

2. Dallas Cowboys (4-3) 198 / 161

3. Washington Redskins (3-4) 160 / 181

4. New York Giants (1-6) 112 / 156

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (6-2) 179 / 135

2. Green Bay Packers (4-3) 164 / 161

3. Detroit Lions (3-4) 176 / 169

4. Chicago Bears (3-5) 134 / 171

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (5-2) 191 / 145

2. Carolina Panthers (5-3) 148 / 152

3. Atlanta Falcons (4-3) 153 / 142

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) 148 / 168

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (5-2) 175 / 132

2. Los Angeles Rams (5-2) 212 / 138

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-4) 119 / 191

4. San Francisco 49ers (0-8) 133 / 219

Philadelphia Eagles Pick Up Steam, No. 1 Running Back

Despite gaining win-loss separation as the league's only one-loss team, the Eagles acquired Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi in exchange for a fourth-round selection before Tuesday's trade deadline, per Miami Herald reporter Armando Salguero:

The move strengthens the fifth-best rushing offense and takes pressure off quarterback Carson Wentz going into the colder months, when an effective ground attack serves teams well.

It's worth noting Wentz lost starting left tackle Jason Peters for the season with a torn ACL. Another ball-carrier who can handle a significant workload alongside LeGarrette Blount allows the offense another route to victory. The Eagles won't need their young quarterback to play a near-flawless game to remain strong in the NFC.

With six consecutive wins and a Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, who haven't committed to a starting quarterback, the Eagles sit in a comfortable spot before their Week 10 bye.

Buffalo Bills in Rebuild and Win Mode

Typically, when a new regime rebuilds a roster, the process comes with several losses in a frustrating season—not in Buffalo.

General manager Brandon Beane has traded away big contracts and players he didn't plan to re-sign in the near future.

Cornerback Ronald Darby, wideout Sammy Watkins and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus could start on most teams, but the Bills traded them away. On Tuesday, the front office continued to tweak the roster and acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The 26-year-old pass-catcher will remain under team control through the 2018 season, per Spotrac. The time lapse allows the front office to monitor Benjamin's fit with quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

At 5-2, as a surprise early contender in the AFC, the Bills added a 6'5" lift to the passing attack to balance a run-heavy approach. Buffalo's physical defense can travel anywhere and win football games with defenders forcing turnovers. Sean McDermott's defense leads the league alongside the Baltimore Ravens with 17 takeaways.

Streaking Seattle Seahawks Tailor Offense to New Strengths

Remember when we all expected the Seattle Seahawks to run the ball effectively and play solid defense every week? The Legion of Boom, which now refers to the entire defensive unit, remains effective in limiting scoring opportunities. However, the offense has transitioned into a pass-heavy unit.

The Seahawks rank eighth in pass attempts. Over the past couple of weeks, the new offensive approach has guided Seattle to victory. Quarterback Russell Wilson racked up 786 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Most can't even name the Seahawks' starting running back from the past few outings. That doesn't matter, with Wilson lighting up defenses deep downfield with pinpoint throws.

Wideouts Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson have been beneficiaries in the new attack. All of the sudden, the Seahawks have a formidable pass-catching trio at wide receiver with tight end Jimmy Graham at Wilson's disposal.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks acquired offensive tackle Duane Brown in a trade with the Houston Texans, per Schefter:

The move adds pass protection for Wilson to prevent the need to scramble around the backfield behind a weak offensive line. Unlike the past, the Seahawks are equipped to air it out without much production in the backfield.