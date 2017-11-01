World Series 2017: Schedule and Predictions for Astros vs. Dodgers Game 7

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Yu Darvish and Lance McCullers Jr. will have the ball to start Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. The question is, which pitcher will have the ball at the end of the the game when baseball's championship is decided?

The Los Angeles Dodgers forced Game 7 with a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6. The Astros sent ace Justin Verlander to the mound in an effort to bring home Houston's first World Series title, and he took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, courtesy of a George Springer home run.

The Dodgers scratched out two runs on an RBI double by Chris Taylor and a sacrifice fly by Corey Seager, and Joc Pederson stretched the advantage to two runs with an opposite-field home run to left in the seventh.

Closer Kenley Jansen, who had struggled in three of his previous appearances in the series, pitched the eighth and ninth innings and registered the save by retiring all six batters he faced. He closed out the game by striking out pinch hitter Carlos Beltran.

Darvish has pitched well throughout the postseason, but he struggled when he started Game 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Manager Dave Roberts lifted Darvish after 1.2 innings, during which he gave up six hits and four earned runs.

That appearance is not likely to have any carry-over impact. Darvish is an accomplished pitcher who can put a poor outing behind him. It may allow him to have even better stuff than usual since his outing was so short.

McCullers was credited with the victory in Game 3, as he drew the start opposite Darvish in Game 3. While he had a better outing than the Dodgers pitcher, he still gave up three runs in 5.1 innings.

Roberts has followed a steady plan throughout the postseason. He has not hesitated to go to his bullpen after his starter has given the team four, five or six innings. While that strategy worked out well in the first two rounds of the playoffs, it has been a struggle for the Dodgers in the World Series.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch has also not been hesitant to go to his bullpen, but the Dodgers have had success against the Houston relievers.

In a series that has seen big hits on both sides, it would seem Jose Altuve would lead the way for the Astros while Justin Turner will do the same for the Dodgers. Both have risen to the occasion consistently in all three rounds of the postseason.

Houston has also gotten plenty of production from Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel and Springer. Taylor, Cody Bellinger, Seager and Pederson have supported Turner's clutch hitting for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are minus-130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100), while the Astros are plus-120 (wager $100 to win $120) underdogs, according to OddsShark.

Prediction

All hands will be on deck for both teams in the seventh and decisive game of the World Series. That includes Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers, while Dallas Keuchel should be available for the Astros.

After pitching six innings on Tuesday, it doesn't seem likely that Verlander will get into the game, but if Hinch needs one key out late in the game, it maybe possible to see the Houston ace one more time.

Both teams have been able to win on the opponent's home field, but the Dodgers will benefit from playing at home.

That may not be enough. The Astros have had the best offense in baseball throughout the year, and this game should bring out their best effort. Look for a classic Game 7 that comes down to the final innings.

This World Series will rank among the best ever played, and the Astros will find a way to scratch out the winning run.

Look for Houston to celebrate on Los Angeles' home field.