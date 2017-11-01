Lonzo Ball Solid as Lakers Cruise to Win vs. Pistons

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball cracked double figures for the second time in his young career Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center.

Ball, who managed 28 points combined over his last four games entering Tuesday's tilt, finished the evening with 13 points (6-of-13 shooting), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

It wasn't a particularly electric evening for the No. 2 overall pick, but Ball picked his spots with confidence and played arguably his most efficient game to date.

On offense, that meant Ball was flashing his growing repertoire of scoring chops both inside and out.

For starters, there was a smooth step-back three-pointer that has been one of Ball's preferred moves dating back to his time at UCLA:

Ball also flashed an ability to finish through traffic in transition, as the Lakers' official Twitter account documented:

And while Ball missed three shots outside the paint, Forum Blue and Gold's Darius Soriano was impressed by the rookie's expanding skill set as a pick-and-roll-playmaker:

There weren't as many conclusions to be drawn from Ball's evening as a facilitator since hockey assists generally proved more prevalent, but he did bring down the house with a slick touch pass to center Brook Lopez early on:

CBSSports.com's Matt Moore noted Ball's positive contributions were apparent in the plus/minus column, although his season-long total is still rather concerning through seven games:

With the Lakers back in the win column, Ball will attempt to up his offerings again on Thursday night when L.A. travels to Moda Center for a meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.