5 Trades Cleveland Cavaliers Should Already Be Considering

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

As you may have heard, the Cleveland Cavaliers are having a rough start to the 2017-18 season.

The Cavs have blown a 3-1 record to begin the year, dropping their last four games to the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. A team pegged to once again walk into the NBA Finals has appeared old, slow and uninterested in the regular season.

Having eight new bodies to acclimate has slowed the process as well. Solution? Look at adding more new players, of course.

Trade season is still months away, but there's no reason the Cavs can't be working the phones already. By either pulling the trigger now or closer to the trade deadline (when this past summer's signings can be dealt), it's clear this roster won't be good enough to win a title.

Full disclosure: Cleveland will not be trading the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick acquired from the Boston Celtics this offseason in any of these scenarios, unless Anthony Davis is tired of New Orleans.

He's not? Oh. OK. Let's proceed then.