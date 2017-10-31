WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 31

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 31October 31, 2017
The cruiserweight division and 205 Live have hit a nice stride in recent weeks. We have seen more Superstars getting chances to shine and more attention being paid to the division on Raw.
Enzo Amore and Kalisto have a lot to do with bringing more eyes to the product, and guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann have been doing great work to keep people coming back.
This week's show happened to fall on Halloween, so WWE held a Fright Night Fatal 4-Way match featuring Tony Nese, Gran Metalik, Mustafa Ali and Ariya Daivari.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Halloween episode of 205 Live.
Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
- "Where my ghouls at" had better not become a catchphrase for Gulak.
- Gulak has given PowerPoint more attention than it has had in years with these segments.
- Gulak sold Tozawa's signature fake-out punch to the head like he was hit with a baseball bat.
Gulak came out at the top of the show to talk about Halloween and how "The Machine" has made it a bigger part of our culture.
He presented his plan for a better Halloween in the form of another PowerPoint presentation. His rules were no candy and no trick or treating, but Tozawa interrupted him before he could continue.
These two have a bitter feud going on right now, so they upped the aggression to sell their personal hatred of one another.
Tozawa was able to pick up the win with his trademark senton from the top rope in a short, but entertaining matchup.
Grade: C+
The Brian Kendrick vs. Rich Swann
- Swann got changed into that clown outfit quicker than expected.
- I found Waldo in the front row.
- It took exactly one move before Swann's wig fell off.
- This might be the first time people have chanted "This is awful" at a match on 205 Live.
- Gallagher took a hard fall off the apron at the end.
Alexander gave Swann a red nose before the match so he could mock The Brian Kendrick for calling him a clown during a promo last week.
Swann donned full clown attire for this match, but Alexander opted only to paint his face. They even came out to one of Doink's old entrance songs.
He messed with Kendrick throughout the match, and it led to the whole affair turning into one long comedy segment. The Fashion Police proved comedy can be done right in WWE, but this just wasn't funny.
They put together a few nice sequences, but most of the bout was either boring or painful to watch. Swann got the win with a Phoenix Splash, but he almost missed the mark and came close to landing on Kendrick's head.
Grade: D
Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik vs. Mustafa Ali
- This marks the first time a WWE crowd has chanted "Take the candy."
- Ali really whipped a pumpkin at Daivari at one point. It could have knocked him out had it hit him flush in the head.
- I hate to admit it, but I laughed when Nese thought he was grabbing a bag of tacks and dumped out nothing but candy corn. This also marks the first "Candy corn" chant in WWE history.
Ali was in the Halloween spirit, so he decided to give all his opponents a mini candy bar. Metalik gladly accepted, and even Daivari was happy to get a treat, but Nese didn't want to ruin his eight-pack abs by eating any sweets.
Metalik and Ali had a great exchange of flips and counters early in the match, but it was quickly broken up by Nese and Daivari, who formed a temporary alliance against the babyfaces.
Despite a few shenanigans involving pumpkins placed around the apron and a spare Metalik mask hidden in a candy bowl, this was a decent match.
It didn't rely on comedy as much as Kendrick and Swann did, so it was easier to take the contest seriously. Ali picked up the win with a broom-assisted leg drop.
Grade: B-
