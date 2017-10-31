WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 31

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division and 205 Live have hit a nice stride in recent weeks. We have seen more Superstars getting chances to shine and more attention being paid to the division on Raw.

Enzo Amore and Kalisto have a lot to do with bringing more eyes to the product, and guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann have been doing great work to keep people coming back.

This week's show happened to fall on Halloween, so WWE held a Fright Night Fatal 4-Way match featuring Tony Nese, Gran Metalik, Mustafa Ali and Ariya Daivari.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Halloween episode of 205 Live.