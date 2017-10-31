David Johnson Doubtful to Play Again in '17 with Wrist Injury, Says Bruce Arians

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday running back David Johnson is doubtful to return this season after he suffered a wrist injury in Week 1, according to AZCentral's Kent Somers.

Arians added Johnson is still in a cast.

"We will continue to monitor that to see if he can come back this season," general manager Steve Keim said, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website.

Johnson's wrist ailment was just the first of several bad pieces of news for the Cardinals on the injury front this season.

The latest setback came in Week 7, when quarterback Carson Palmer was knocked out of Arizona's 33-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London with a broken arm.

In the meantime, Drew Stanton has been pegged as Arizona's stopgap solution under center with a Week 9 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on deck.

As far as the Cardinals' running game is concerned, Adrian Peterson should continue to shoulder the early-down workload, while Andre Ellington and Kerwynn Williams are in line to share third-down responsibilities.