WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 31

A match weeks in the making saw Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode square off in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match.

The Showoff struck first, delivering a superkick that knocked the former NXT champion out just long enough to secure the victory.

Roode evened the odds shortly thereafter, though, tossing Ziggler face-first into the steel post and rolling him up for the victory. That fall, the second of the match, occurred during the commercial break.

With the scorecard knotted at one apiece, the Superstars engaged in a series of near-falls, including a callback to previous matches that saw the tugging of tights.

In the end, Roode was able to deliver the Glorious DDT and pick up the victory.

Result

Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler.

Grade

B+

Analysis

The match itself was the standard-quality affair you would expect from Roode and Ziggler. It was a fine bout with a predictable outcome. When looking at the program as a whole, though, it becomes difficult to imagine what the point of the monthlong ordeal was.

Did either guy really benefit from it?

Does Roode look any better for having won the contest? Did Ziggler somehow look better for having worked with the newcomer?

The answer to both of those questions is a definitive "no," so why bother?

For good matches?

There are great wrestling matches up and down WWE cards these days. Booking these two together for the promise of good wrestling is ass-backward and a major issue with WWE's creative process.