Jeremy Lane Reportedly Fails Physical; Seahawks, Texans Trade Amended

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly had to amend their compensation package for left tackle Duane Brown on Tuesday after cornerback Jermey Lane failed his physical with the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks will now send a 2018 third-round pick and 2019 second-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Brown and a 2018 fifth-round selection.

Under the trade's initial framework, the Seahawks were to ship Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick and 2019 second-round pick to the Texans.

Lane—who was active for Seattle's Week 8 win over the Texans—missed Weeks 5 and 7 with a groin injury.

Through five appearances in 2017, the 27-year-old has tallied nine tackles, zero interceptions and zero pass breakups.

Lane will now return to the Seahawks after playing just 29.91 percent of the team's defensive snaps to this point in the season. That mark ranks fourth among all Seattle corners behind Richard Sherman (99.57 percent), Shaquill Griffin (82.48 percent) and Justin Coleman (48.93 percent).