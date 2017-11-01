MLB Rumors: Buzz on Giancarlo Stanton Trade, Pursuit of Chris Tillman and More

Joe Skipper/Getty Images

It's never too early for teams to start looking ahead to 2018.

Whether a squad reached the World Series or finished dead last in their division, there are likely several significant holes that need to be filled in order to be competitive next season.

It will be some time before any moves are finalized, but here is the latest buzz on some potential moves to watch for this offseason.

Orioles Giving Tillman Another Chance?

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Orioles might have been able to compete for a playoff spot if the starting pitching wasn't miserable in 2017. The team's 5.70 ERA from starters was by far the worst in the majors.

Despite the struggles, the team is willing to consider re-signing two of the worst performers in Chris Tillman and Wade Miley. According to Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun, the front office has reached out to representatives for both pitchers, although it is noted Tillman is more likely to return than Miley.

Miley—who totaled a 5.75 ERA in 43 starts across two seasons with Baltimore—has a $12 million option for next season, but the team is reportedly expected to choose the $500,000 buyout.

Tillman is already a free agent, although he is coming off an embarrassing 2017 where he finished 1-7 in 24 appearances. His 7.84 ERA was the worst of anyone with at least 80 innings pitched.

The question is whether this was just a fluke, considering he was twice as good in 2016 with a 3.77 ERA. This was one of four seasons with a sub-four ERA in his last six years with the Orioles.

Baltimore only has two spots in the rotation set for next year between Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman, and there are even question marks about each. Re-signing Tillman on a short-term deal could provide the Orioles with another option and possibly great value if he returns to his past success.

Ryon Healy on the Trading Block

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Teams that need a slugging corner infielder should call the Oakland Athletics, who have made Ryon Healy available in a trade.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the A's are telling teams Healy is available for a deal, with the hope of bringing back relief help.

The 25-year-old got his first chance as a full-time player this season, and he came through with 25 home runs, 78 RBI and a .271 batting average. This came after an impressive .861 OPS in 72 games as a rookie last season.

Healy can clearly help a team add some power to the lineup, especially with the right-hander's ability to crush lefties to the tune of a .314 batting average in his career.

The problems are his limitations on the other parts of the game. He spent 78 games as a designated hitter last season and struggled defensively at first base and third base. He had 11 errors in just 34 games at third for a well-below average .857 fielding percentage.

This limits his options going forward, but the Athletics could still find some value in a potential trade.

Marlins Looking to Clean House

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The biggest story of the offseason might be the Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes, since the Miami Marlins now appear determined to deal the MVP candidate.

According to Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, the team will look to trade Stanton, as well as Dee Gordon and Martin Prado in an effort to cut the payroll down to about $90 million from a projected $140 million.

Gordon could be an intriguing target for plenty of organizations after leading the league in stolen bases for the third time in four years. He also bounced back with a .308 batting average after a disappointing 2016 season.

The former batting champ is signed through the 2020 season and could be an ideal leadoff hitter for a contender.

Prado might be a tougher sell after playing just 37 games this past season, but his experience and versatility could be a positive going forward.

However, the biggest prize is still Stanton, who set career highs with 59 home runs and 132 RBI. The cost will be high, not just in prospects but in salary with the outfielder owed at least $25 million for each of the next 10 seasons. However, he is a game-changing player worthy of the price.

The Giants are considered the early favorite, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, but more teams could get involved in the coming weeks and months.