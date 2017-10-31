College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Twitter Reacts to Week 10 Top 25 Reveal

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Most analysts would agree two SEC programs lead the pack in the year's first College Football Playoff rankings. On Halloween night, who would the committee treat with the No. 3 and No. 4 spots? Which school will move forward feeling tricked out of top position in the standings?

Some would argue Georgia's resume looks better than that of Alabama because of wins against two ranked opponents. How much did strength of schedule factor into deciding between the No. 1 and No. 2 schools?

Many watched Ohio State pull off a big win against Penn State on Saturday. Should that vault the Buckeyes into the top four? Does Oklahoma have a valid claim for a spot over head coach Urban Meyer's group because of a head-to-head victory?

Notre Dame triumphed over two ranked programs over the last couple of outings with the slightest record blemish—a one-point loss to undefeated Georgia. Do the Fighting Irish deserve a place in the top four?

We'll list the committee's complete Top 25 rankings with Twitter reactions from college football analysts, those associated with the schools, critics and supporters.

Top 25 Rankings

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (8-0)

3. Notre Dame (7-1)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Oklahoma (7-1)

6. Ohio State (7-1)

7. Penn State (7-1)

8. TCU (7-1)

9. Wisconsin (8-0)

10. Miami (7-0)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Washington (7-1)

13. Virginia Tech (7-1)

14. Auburn (6-2)

15. Iowa State (6-2)

16. Mississippi State (6-2)

17. USC (7-2)

18. UCF (7-0)

19. LSU (6-2)

20. NC State (6-2)

21. Stanford (6-2)

22. Arizona (6-2)

23. Memphis (7-1)

24. Michigan State (6-2)

25. Washington State (7-2)

Twitter Reactions

The college football committee rewarded Georgia with the No. 1 spot for its wins against ranked opponents. The Bulldogs still have a road game against Auburn, which is ranked No. 14 in the Top 25 rankings, on November 11:

ESPN's Paul Finebaum will have plenty of angry callers from Alabama:

For those who value head-to-head matchups, like Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, it's a good day. At No. 5, Oklahoma lists above Ohio State. As expected, the Buckeyes rank ahead of Penn State:

Notre Dame leads the one-loss programs in the No. 3 slot. Nonetheless, Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush isn't completely satisfied:

Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman applauded Notre Dame for its impressive eight-game resume:

Major debates came about when Wisconsin and Miami, two undefeated programs, were listed No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Though, as former college football analyst Jared Shanker points out, the schedule will sort out the arguments for the Hurricanes as a top school in the country:

A slight blemish on the record doesn't hurt as much as a weak resume with hollow wins. Chris Hummer of 247Sports made that clear to those who criticized the placements of Wisconsin and Miami:

There's no doubt the Nittany Lions' loss to the Buckeyes puts a huge roadblock in their quest to make the CFP. However, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit offered some advice during the Top 25 reveal telecast, via Penn State writer Audrey Snyder:

Despite a spot just outside the top four, Oklahoma must tighten up on the defensive end to hold the committee's respect as a playoff-contending program. Kirby Hocutt, who spoke on behalf of the decision-making group, expressed his concern, per Dallas Morning News reporter Chuck Carlton:

Here's further evidence the committee actually takes the eye test into consideration when coming to decisions on the rankings. CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee provided a telling quote from Hocutt regarding Alabama:

Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk lays out the New Year's Six as it stands on Tuesday:

There's still a month of regular-season action left on the schedule, which includes rivalry games and conference championship contests in November.

Programs that felt snubbed have work do, while others can't afford to cruise into a meaningful bowl game.

More debates will likely follow in the coming weeks until the committee cements the official CFP bracket.