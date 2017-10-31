Joey Bosa Sets Historic Sack Pace Through 20 Career Games

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa collected four tackles and a sack during Sunday's 21-13 loss tot he New England Patriots.

Bosa's sack Sunday pushed him to 8.5 total through eight games this season. When added to the 10.5 sacks he recorded over 12 contests last season, Bosa's 19 total sacks are the most over the first 20 games of a career since the NFL added the category as an official stat in 1982, per NFL Communications.

The 2016 third overall pick didn't make his NFL debut until Week 5 of last season due to a hamstring injury, but he made his presence felt in his first career game against the Oakland Raiders, debuting to the tune of five tackles (four solo) and two sacks.

Bosa got off to a slow start in the 2017 campaign, notching just 2.5 sacks over the first four games. However, he has since returned to his dominating form, racking up six sacks in the last four tilts.

The Chargers defense as a whole has made a gigantic leap this season as well. The team surrendered 26.4 points per game to the opposition just a season ago, but that has dipped to just 19.0 points per contest through eight weeks of the regular season.

Despite the defense's marked improvement, Los Angeles sports just a 3-5 record this season. The club is showing signs of improvement though, having won three straight prior to Sunday's loss. Bosa and the Chargers will attempt to collect themselves during the bye week before squaring off against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that boasts one of the most talented young defenses in the NFL in Week 10.