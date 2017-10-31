Jahlil Okafor Contract Option Reportedly Won't Be Picked Up by 76ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly not committing to a fourth-year with center Jahlil Okafor right now.

Per Kyle Neubeck of the Philadelphia Voice, the 76ers are not picking up the fourth-year option on Okafor's rookie contract. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed the Sixers' decision.

The 76ers announced they did exercise contract options for four players on Tuesday, including Ben Simmons, Dario SariC, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson

In an interview before the 2017-18 season with SB Nation's Jordan Brenner, Okafor didn't even know if he was still part of the 76ers:

“I'm unsure if I'm still on the team. Am I really a part of this process? Am I really a part of this culture? That's why the guys have been out there on social media, but I've just kind of been in the dark. I'll go to a Sixers event, smile, take pictures with the kids and stuff like that, but I’m still thinking, ‘am I a part of this team?’”

After showing promise as a rookie in 2015-16 with 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 53 games after the 76ers drafted him third overall, Okafor has been a disappointment in the NBA.

One area of criticism has been his defense, and it culminated last year after he appeared to give no effort in a March 1 game against the Miami Heat.

Okafor has only appeared in one of Philadelphia's seven games so far this season. He played 22 minutes in a 128-94 loss to the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre on Oct. 21.