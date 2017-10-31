49ers CB Rashard Robinson Reportedly Traded to Jets

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The New York Jets acquired defensive back Rashard Robinson from the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first passed along word of the deal, which was later officially announced by the 49ers. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports noted San Francisco received a fifth-round pick in return.

The Niners selected Robinson out of LSU in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He racked up 28 combined tackles, eight passes defended and one interception in 14 games during his rookie campaign.

His numbers have improved this season after he moved into a starting role. He's tallied 27 tackles, seven passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble across eight appearances.

Alas, Pro Football Focus ranks the 22-year-old Florida native as the No. 104 overall cornerback this year. Along with his struggles in coverage, he also led the 49ers with 10 penalties against him (two offset), more than double the next-highest player on the team, per NFLPenalties.com.

Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers thinks the change of scenery could help, though:

Robinson should battle Buster Skrine, Juston Burris and Darryl Roberts for playing time in the Jets secondary. Still in the early stages of his career, he's a worthwhile flier given New York ranks 20th in passing yards allowed per game (233.1).