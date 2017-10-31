Ezekiel Elliott Among Quickest to Reach 20 Rushing Touchdowns

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed a whopping 33 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Elliott's output in the contest pushed him to 21 touchdowns through his 22nd career game, tying him with Hall of Famer Barry Sanders and Billy Sims as the third-quickest player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to reach the total, per NFL Communications. Only Hall of Famers Early Campbell and Erick Dickers required fewer contests to reach the total, both doing so in 20 games.

As a rookie in 2016, Elliott ran over the league with an NFL-best 1,631 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and adding 15 touchdowns. While his efficiency has dipped slightly in his second campaign (4.2 yards per carry), Elliott still ranks third in the league in rushing yards (690) and sits in a tie with Leonard Fournette for the most rushing touchdowns (six).

Overshadowing Elliott's accomplishment Sunday is the reinstatement of his six-game suspension Monday. However, the second-year player and his attorneys have filed for a temporary delay on the effect of Judge Katherine Polk Failla's ruling in order to appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, per ESPN.com.

If the suspension is eventually upheld, Elliott's production would be halted for six games. His absence would likely lead to the combination of Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith toting the football for the Cowboys.