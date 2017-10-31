Jarvis Landry Reportedly Has 'Zero Chance' of Being Traded by Dolphins

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

While this has already been an active NFL trade deadline, Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry will not be on the move Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is "zero chance" Landry is traded before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported earlier in the day the receiver could be available for the "right compensation."

While fans of teams across the league were excited about the possibility of a trade, perhaps the most notable request came from Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.:

Beckham and Landry were teammates at LSU and New York is certainly in need of receiver help based on the recent injuries.

The Dolphins had already shown a willingness to deal a star player, trading away running back Jay Ajayi for a fourth-round pick earlier in the day.

However, it appears as though Landry will stay put, keeping one of the top possession receivers in the league still on the Miami roster. The 24-year-old had over 80 receptions in each of his first three years in the NFL, topping 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

While the Dolphins offense has been inconsistent in 2017, he still leads the team with 50 catches and 398 yards.