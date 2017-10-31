    Jarvis Landry Reportedly Has 'Zero Chance' of Being Traded by Dolphins

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 15: Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins scores a second-half touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

    While this has already been an active NFL trade deadline, Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry will not be on the move Tuesday. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is "zero chance" Landry is traded before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

    Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported earlier in the day the receiver could be available for the "right compensation."

    While fans of teams across the league were excited about the possibility of a trade, perhaps the most notable request came from Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.:

    Beckham and Landry were teammates at LSU and New York is certainly in need of receiver help based on the recent injuries.

    The Dolphins had already shown a willingness to deal a star player, trading away running back Jay Ajayi for a fourth-round pick earlier in the day.

    However, it appears as though Landry will stay put, keeping one of the top possession receivers in the league still on the Miami roster. The 24-year-old had over 80 receptions in each of his first three years in the NFL, topping 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

    While the Dolphins offense has been inconsistent in 2017, he still leads the team with 50 catches and 398 yards.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jerry Jones Calls Elliott a 'Victim' After Court Ruling

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Welcome to Belichick's Haunted Mansion 🎃👻

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Giants CB Jenkins Banned, Will Miss Sunday’s Game

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns May Trade Gordon's Rights at Deadline (Schefter)

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report