Russell Wilson Reportedly Reworks Contract to Accommodate Duane Brown Trade

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson renegotiated his contract with the team to accommodate its trade for left tackle Duane Brown, converting $6.26 million of future base salary into a signing bonus.

Andrew Brandt of The MMQB reported the news, noting the reworked deal gives the Seahawks $4.1 million in additional room.

Brown is owed just under $5 million for the remainder of the 2017 season. He made his season debut with the Houston Texans last week after holding out the first seven weeks over a contractual dispute. The 32-year-old is under contract for one more season, which will pay him $9.7 million in base salary.

The Seahawks undoubtedly plan on extending that relationship, especially after parting ways with Jeremy Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick in exchange for Brown. It was their second major win-now move of the season, along with their Sept. 1 trade for Sheldon Richardson.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team hopes Brown finishes his career in Seattle.

"We're really excited to get him up here, get him back up here," Schneider told reporters, referring to the Texans-Seahawks game last weekend. "He could have just stayed overnight, I guess, but we're just really excited to add the player and his leadership and the guy. Power. Physicality. He's got great hands, really good instincts. He's just a mountain of a man."

From Wilson's perspective, nothing functionally changes. He just gets $6.26 million in a lump sum now rather than over the rest of the 2017 season.

The Seahawks restructured Doug Baldwin's contract before the season to accommodate trading for Richardson.