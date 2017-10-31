Martavis Bryant Reportedly Won't Be Traded Away by Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Despite his apparent unhappiness in the offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly don't plan on trading receiver Martavis Bryant.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, teams called about a trade for Bryant but the Steelers said no.

Bryant was inactive for the team's Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions.

His demotion to the scout team was due to comments he made on social media in which he ripped JuJu Smith-Schuster. The rookie responded by taking his spot in the starting lineup Sunday night and finishing with seven catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Bryant—who only has 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown in seven games—has been voicing his displeasure for the past few weeks. He made a trade request earlier in the season and asked coaches to be more involved with the offense ahead of Week 5, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

"If they don’t try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out period," Bryant said last week, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.

It doesn't appear as though he will get his wish, however, with the Steelers apparently unwilling to trade him before Tuesday's deadline.

The 25-year-old is signed through the 2018 season.