Lars Sullivan Should Be NXT's Braun Strowman After TakeOver Win vs. Kassius Ohno

Credit: WWE.com

Lars Sullivan scored the biggest win of his young WWE career Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Houston, as he defeated Kassius Ohno.

The match marked Sullivan's first at a TakeOver event, and it served as a showcase for one of the brand's most dominant forces.

Sullivan has been part of WWE's developmental system since 2013, but it wasn't until this year that he began appearing regularly on NXT programming.

He was worked into the fold slowly by teaming with enhancement talent before destroying them. He eventually graduated to handicap matches against various local workers until he was placed into his first program against No Way Jose.

Sullivan defeated Jose in impressive fashion and went on to score victories over Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan as well before Ohno stepped up as his next opponent.

The 29-year-old Denver native is one of the most unique Superstars in WWE because of his size and overall look, and he has been booked as an attraction during his time in NXT.

At 6'3" and over 303 pounds, with a likeness similar to legendary wrestler Maurice "The French Angel" Tillet, Sullivan is a monstrous competitor with the potential to become NXT's version of Braun Strowman.

Much like Sullivan, Strowman enjoyed a slow, dominant build once he broke away from The Wyatt Family and became a singles Superstar on Raw after last year's brand-split draft.

While Strowman was initially lacking significantly in terms of in-ring and promo skills, WWE stayed the course with its booking, and it currently has a major star on its hands.

Even though The Monster Among Men still has some glaring deficiencies, the WWE Universe has gotten firmly behind him, and his mere presence is a big reason for that.

It can be argued that Sullivan is well ahead of Strowman in most aspects as a performer. He isn't as tall and may not be quite as strong, but if the NXT creative team books Sullivan closely to the way Strowman has been booked on the main roster, he could enjoy similar success.

Although Sullivan doesn't have as much television experience as Strowman, he is a more polished product because of his lengthy stint in developmental, and there is little doubt that he is ready to be unleashed.

NXT has to be careful about not pushing him to the top too quickly since that can cause the fans to turn against him, but if it takes a deliberate approach with Strowman as the inspiration, all the pieces are in place for Sullivan to be a monster the WWE Universe can truly get behind.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).