NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 15?

It's been a terrible year for injuries in the NFL. From Odell Beckham Jr. and David Johnson to Ryan Shazier and Joe Thomas, it feels like we've lost the best players at every position. Now we're adding Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to the list.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Wentz suffered a torn ACL.

Injuries are part of football, of course, and this season's collection of injured stars shows just how brutal the sport can be. Often, injuries are the difference between being a Super Bowl team and not. December and January are when we find out just how deep teams are and which are equipped to handle key losses.

Losing a guy like Wentz is different, though. We're talking about one of the best quarterbacks in the league and an MVP candidate.

This doesn't mean all hope is lost for Eagles fans, however.

My dad helped lead the New York Giants to an 11-3 record in 1990 before breaking his foot against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. As Phil Simms' son and a Giants fan, I was devastated. However, the Giants were able to lean on their ground game and on their defense without him. They adjusted, finished the season 13-3 and went on to beat those same Bills in Super Bowl XXV.

The Eagles—along with other potential playoff teams dealing with injuries—are going to have to adjust. However, this doesn't mean their dreams of lifting the Lombardi Trophy are over. As long as you get into the dance, you have a chance.

