Jadeveon Clowney Inmate Costume Not a 'Shot' at Bob McNair, Texans Say

Tim Warner/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Houston Texans essentially chalked it up to a coincidence that Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney wore an orange prison jumpsuit to a Halloween party.

Amy Palcic, the Texans' senior director of communications, addressed Clowney's costume in a statement to the Houston Chronicle's Fernando Alfonso III, telling Alfonso that Clowney said there "was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume."

"He was not taking a 'shot' at anyone," Palcic said. "It was just that—a costume at a Halloween party."

TMZ Sports shared a photo of Clowney's costume:

Regarding the player protest movement throughout the NFL, Texans owner Bob McNair said the league "can't have the inmates running the prison."

While Clowney's costume doesn't appear to have been a jab at McNair, the owner's comments didn't go over well with Texans players.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last Friday that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins skipped that day's practice in response to McNair's characterization. Offensive tackle Duane Brown, whom Schefter reported has since been traded to the Seattle Seahawks, told reporters other Texans players considered walking out of practice as well.

A large number of Texans players took a knee during the national anthem before Sunday's 41-38 defeat to the Seahawks. Seahawks Wire's Lindsey Wisniewski shared a photo of Houston's sideline:

"It was a lot of emotions. Just a huge sense of unity I think that we all felt," Brown said of the situation after the game, per USA Today's Lindsay H. Jones. "Just coming out and playing for each other, forgetting everything else. Once kickoff started, we tried to block out any other distractions."