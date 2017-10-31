    Rolex Paris Masters 2017: Sam Querrey and David Ferrer Suffer Losses on Tuesday

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 31: Kyle Edmund of Great Britain reacts after winning the men's single first round match against Evgeny Donskoy of Russia during day two of the Rolex Paris Masters at AccorHotels Aren on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
    Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

    Dominic Thiem, Kyle Edmund, Adrian Mannarino and Fernando Verdasco all won at the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters on Tuesday. Things didn't go as well for 10th seed Sam Querrey and David Ferrer, who were among those eliminated.

    Later in the day, wild card Nicolas Mahut thrashed eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to reach the third round.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

