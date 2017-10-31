Josh Gordon Reportedly Meeting with NFL; Browns May Trade WR's Rights

David Richard/Associated Press

Suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon is reportedly meeting with the NFL on Tuesday as he seeks reinstatement.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon is in New York City and will meet with the league on Wednesday. Schefter also reported the Cleveland Browns could attempt to trade Gordon's rights with a "possible reinstatement near."

After being suspended for the entire 2015 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in July 2016 and was on the verge of returning to the Browns after serving a four-game suspension at the start of last season.

In September 2016, Gordon announced he was entering an in-patient rehab facility to receive proper treatment. He was back to being on the NFL's indefinite-suspension list and would have to apply for reinstatement.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, as of Oct. 3, Gordon had yet to file the paperwork with the NFL to apply for reinstatement.

Now 26 years old, Gordon was one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers when he was on the field. He led the league with 1,646 receiving yards in 14 games during the 2013 season. His last game for the Browns was on Dec. 21, 2014, against the Carolina Panthers.

If and when Gordon returns, he'll have one year remaining on his rookie contract before he'll be eligible for restricted free agency.