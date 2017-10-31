Stephan El Shaarawy's Brace Helps Roma Beat Chelsea in Champions League Match

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

AS Roma dished Chelsea a 3-0 defeat to move to the top of UEFA Champions League Group C on Tuesday as Stephan El Shaarawy's first-half brace helped seal three points for the Stadio Olimpico hosts.

El Shaarawy scored his first just 39 seconds into the clash, and Chelsea's defence was caught sleeping again when he raced in for an all-too-simple second before the break. Diego Perotti banged in a thunderous effort after the interval to put the result beyond doubt.

Chelsea's schedule doesn't let up anytime soon as they prepare to host Manchester United on Saturday, the same day Roma will travel to Fiorentina in a bid to seal back-to-back Serie A wins on the road.

It would have been apt to say Chelsea were caught on the break early in Tuesday's encounter, and El Shaarawy came close to breaking the net when he bolted Roma into a dream lead after less than a minute.

It took 40 minutes for Chelsea to concede their first in the 3-3 draw against the Giallorossi a fortnight ago, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker appeared as shocked by the strike as the guests were:

El Shaarawy's breakthrough was the fastest that's been scored in the Champions League this season, showing plenty more initiative than was evident at Stamford Bridge earlier in October.

Eden Hazard was released behind Roma's defence only a few minutes later and might have tucked away a quick equaliser were it not for the pressure applied by right-back Alessandro Florenzi, with goalkeeper Alisson providing the save.

Chelsea grew into the clash and eventually became the more dominant party despite their slow start, Hazard looking particularly motivated to ensure his side didn't leave Italy's capital without something to show for it.

But for all their huff and puff, Chelsea struggled to blow down Roma's defence, and Chelsea writer Dan Levene pointed to some harsh truths if they couldn't get back on level terms at the very least:

Former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, who left the Italians for Chelsea this past summer, became the pantomime villain to blame for the second in what almost seemed too poetic a twist in the tale.

He showed zombie-like reactions in front of Radja Nainggolan's hopeful ball forward, giving El Shaarawy just enough time to nip in front of Cesar Azpilicueta and prod home from 10 yards out, much to Antonio Conte's disdain:

Gary Cahill was the man sacrificed early in the second period as Willian looked to provide the vicious streak Chelsea were seeking in attack, although Roma looked just as comfortable sitting in possession.

The Chelsea horror show went from bad to worse when Perotti unleashed a hellacious strike from 30 yards out, beating Thibaut Courtois inside the left post. The Telegraph's Matt Law left the blame at the manager's feet:

The Blues defence fell apart in almost comical fashion minutes later, when three defenders—Rudiger, Azpilicueta and David Luiz—were dragged to one player, an open Perotti spraying over as it should have been 4-0.

Conte's visitors looked drained of any motivation to compete for the remaining 20 minutes, and hosts Roma might have threatened to pile the goals on had they left their starting corps on to finish the match.

The Chelsea boss may be able to forgive his side conceding goals, but their slumped response to falling behind—all bar a few select players—may not be as easily accepted.

Roma and El Shaarawy helped themselves to a Halloween treat while Chelsea were left with the trick, leaving them to fall one point behind the Giallorossi with only two games remaining in the group phase.