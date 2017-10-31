Champions League Results 2017: Latest Group Tables, Scores After Tuesday Matches

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United are on the verge of booking their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after beating Benfica 2-0 on Tuesday, while Chelsea were dethroned from the Group C summit following a 3-0 loss to AS Roma.

Elsewhere, the Spanish titans got a Halloween fright as Barcelona played out a bore draw in their trip to Olympiakos, while Atletico Madrid and Qarabag each finished with 10 men in a 1-1 draw.

Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the round of 16 after drubbing Anderlecht 5-0 at home, while Bayern Munich are one result away from joining them after they edged Celtic 2-1 in Glasgow.

Juventus came away from Lisbon with a point from their 1-1 draw at Sporting CP thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's late leveller, while Basel let a one-goal lead slip as they fell 2-1 at home to CSKA Moscow.

Read on for a roundup of Tuesday's Champions League scores, complete with a breakdown of the updated group standings and a recap of the evening's action.

Tuesday's Champions League Results

AS Roma 3-0 Chelsea

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Qarabag

Basel 1-2 CSKA Moscow

Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich

Manchester United 2-0 Benfica

Olympiakos 0-0 Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Anderlecht

Sporting CP 1-1 Juventus

Here's what those scores mean for the early group standings, per BBC Sport:

Group A (Goal Difference)

Manchester United: 12 pts (+9) Basel: 6 pts (+3) CSKA Moscow: 6 pts (-3) Benfica: 0 pts (-9)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain: 12 pts (+17) Bayern Munich: 9 pts (+4) Celtic: 3 pts (-6) Anderlecht: 0 pts (-15)

Group C

AS Roma: 8 pts (+4) Chelsea: 7 pts (+4) Atletico Madrid: 3 pts (-1) Qarabag: 1 pt (-7)

Group D

Barcelona: 10 pts (+6) Juventus: 7 pts (0) Sporting Lisbon: 4 pts (-1) Olympiakos: 1 pt (-5)

Recap

Stephan El Shaarawy scored the fastest goal of the Champions League this season and broke the deadlock against Chelsea after only 39 seconds to set Roma on the path to victory and the Group C perch in the process.

The Italy winger was the man of the moment at the Stadio Olimpico and scorched in a quick-snap opener before snatching a second before half-time to record a career first, per Squawka:

Chelsea weren't without their own threat in Rome but failed to replicate the comeback made by the Giallorossi a fortnight ago, when Roma hit back from two goals down to lead and eventually settle for a 3-3 draw.



Elsewhere, United made it four wins from four in Group A and bagged a second win against Benfica in as many meetings. The Red Devils didn't score from open play, but Daley Blind's second-half penalty on top of a Benfica own goal in the first period meant it didn't matter.

Douglas Pereira committed a foul in the box to gift United a penalty early on, but Anthony Martial couldn't convert, with Mile Svilar pulling off a superb save to his left after being largely responsible for their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

But the 18-year-old—the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history—was the villain once again as an own goal seconds before the interval left him with one record he won't want to his name, per OptaJoe:

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Co. endeavoured to find a winner in Athens but could only hit the woodwork despite out-shooting Olympiakos 19 to six, per WhoScored.com, and were made to settle for a stalemate.

Atletico's sharing of the spoils was far more eventful. A nightmarish European campaign reached a new low after Michel put the Azerbaijani league champions ahead, only for Thomas Partey to equalise after 56 minutes.

Qarabag's hopes then seemed doomed when Pedro Henrique was deservedly sent off for a high boot, although ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan lambasted Atleti's efforts as they edged closer to elimination:

Juventus' 1-1 draw at Sporting wasn't as disappointing as Atleti's equivalent result against Qarabag, but Higuain's 79th-minute equaliser after a Bruno Cesar first-half strike may have felt like slim reward for their troubles.

Fortunately for them, Group D leaders Barcelona were also stumped in their trip to face Olympiakos and Juve remain second, three points off the Blaugrana.

PSG were in their pomp against Anderlecht, meanwhile, and Neymar was once again on the scoresheet as he edged closer to a remarkable European accolade after he built on Marco Verratti's opener, per Sky Sports Statto:

He ghosted in off the left flank and hammered his shot inside the right post to establish a 2-0 lead at the break.

Left-back Layvin Kurzawa clearly spotted a gap against the Belgian guests and scored three times in 26 minutes, with ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson suspicious of some black magic at play:

Basel led for more than half an hour after Luca Zuffi angled in a delicate chip, but CSKA stalwarts Alan Dzagoev and Pontus Wernbloom came to the Russians' rescue to salvage some hope of qualifying for the round of 16.