Julius Peppers Moves into 4th on All-Time Sacks List

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers recorded a sack, two tackles (both solo) and a forced fumble in Saturday's 17-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Saturday's tally in the sack department, Peppers moved ahead of Hall of Famer Chris Doleman (150.5 sacks) and into sole possession of fourth on the all-time sacks list, per NFL Communications. Only Bruce Smith (200) Reggie White (198) and Kevin Greene (160) have totaled more than Peppers since the sack was instituted as an official statistic in 1982.

Peppers began his career with the Panthers in 2002, totaling 12 sacks as the second overall pick out of North Carolina. After eight seasons in Charlotte, Peppers made his rounds in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears (four seasons) and Green Bay Packers (three seasons) before coming full circle and rejoining the Panthers for 2017.

Despite turning 37 in January, Peppers continues to defy his age to the tune of 7.5 sacks through eight games this season. While his pace will likely slow as the season wears on, Peppers is on pace to near or top his career-best 14.5-sack season in 2008 through eight games.

Carolina's defense as a whole has vastly improved in 2017 as well. After allowing the seventh-most points per game (25.1) in the league during 2016, the Panthers rank on the opposite end of the spectrum this season. Through Week 8, the team has allowed the fifth-fewest points per game (17.8) in the NFL and has also allowed the second-fewest yards per game (264.0).

Peppers and the Panthers head into their bye in Week 9 before returning to the field to battle with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.