Bill Belichick: Jimmy Garoppolo's 'Career Is Moving Forward' After 49ers Trade

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke on Tuesday about the decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, noting that the quarterback's "career is moving forward," according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Belichick noted:

"First of all, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Jimmy. I couldn't ask for him to give us any more than he's given us. The 49ers are getting a good player, and they're getting a good person, and they're getting a great teammate and they're getting a good quarterback.

"As his career moves forward we have to look at our team, both this year and beyond, and that's a consideration we have to make. We probably had, in my opinion, the best quarterback situation in the league for the last—let's call it two-and-a-half years—it's just not sustainable given the way things are set up. It's definitely not something we wanted to walk away from and we felt like we rode it out as long as we could."

You can see his full comments below:

