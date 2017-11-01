Champions League 2017: Group Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Wednesday

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Qualification from the group stage is in the grasp of both Manchester City and Besiktas when the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League resumes on Wednesday. Meanwhile, holders Real Madrid will attempt to rebound from domestic struggles when they meet Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

City only need to avoid defeat in Naples to officially qualify from Group F. It won't be easy, even though City beat the Serie A side last time out.

Doing the double over AS Monaco will send Besiktas through Group G. The Turkish side beat last season's Ligue 1 champions away last time out and haven't dropped a point in the group stage so far.

Here are the full fixtures for Wednesday's group matches, along with live-streaming details and predictions:

Besiktas vs. AS Monaco: 5 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET. BT Sport 2/Fox Sports 2. (2-1)

vs. AS Monaco: 5 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET. Sport 2/Fox Sports 2. (2-1) Liverpool vs. Maribor : 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET. BT Sport ESPN. (5-1)

: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET. Sport ESPN. (5-1) Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET (3-2)

vs. Moscow: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET (3-2) Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord : 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET (3-1)

Donetsk vs. : 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET (3-1) Napoli vs. Manchester City: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET. BT Sport 3/Fox Sports 2. (2-3)

vs. Manchester City: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET. Sport 3/Fox Sports 2. (2-3) FC Porto vs. RB Leipzig: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET (1-1)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Real Madrid: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET. BT Sport 2/Fox Sports 1. (1-2)

Sport 2/Fox Sports 1. (1-2) Borussia Dortmund vs. APOEL : 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET (2-0)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App. Fox Soccer Match Pass. fuboTV. WatchESPN.

Napoli vs. Manchester City

Containing a gifted and versatile Napoli forward line will be City's main priority in Italy. Napoli's attacking contingent is blessed with pace, intelligence and technique.

Dries Mertens embodies all of those qualities and has become prolific in front of goal. The Belgium international has already hit double digits in the Italian top flight this season, per Champions League on Twitter:

Mertens has also provided a goal and an assist in three Champions League appearances, per WhoScored.com. Yet Mertens is far from the only threat City will have to deal with.

Spaniard Jose Callejon is also a danger whenever he ghosts off the flanks. Both he and Mertens benefit from quality supply provided by creative winger Lorenzo Insigne.

The 26-year-old has become a complete forward in recent seasons, per Squawka Football:

Attack will likely be the best form of defence for City against a team with this much quality in forward areas. Fortunately, they are one of the best in the Champions League at keeping the ball.

Manager Pep Guardiola can rely on the artistry of pass-masters such as David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne to boss possession. Expect City to own the ball, but Napoli's pace will make them lethal on the break.

Besiktas vs. AS Monaco

Besiktas have set the pace in Group G, winning three out of three. A blend of experience, creative guile and solidity at the back have set the Turkish side apart.

There is ample quality on the flanks thanks to veterans Ryan Babel and Ricardo Quaresma. Further pace is added by forward Cenk Tosun, who scored twice in Monaco last time out.

Besiktas' versatile forwards are ably supplied by former Arsenal schemer Oguzhan Ozyakup. He runs the midfield in front of a defence held together by centre-back Pepe, who won this tournament three times with Real.

It will be Pepe's job to subdue Radamel Falcao, who is Monaco's attacking talisman this season. The Colombian striker scored in the first meeting between these two, continuing his prolific run in UEFA tournaments:

Monaco have struggled to hit the heights of last season after losing key quartet left-back Benjamin Mendy, holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, playmaker Bernardo Silva and forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Yet the Ligue 1 side have recently seen dynamic winger Thomas Lemar finally get off the mark, per WhoScored.com:

Lemar's perceptive movement and keen eye for goal will be essential for giving Falcao the support he needs. Even so, Besiktas will have enough savvy and skill to edge another close game and reach the knockout phase.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Real Madrid

The fitness of key forwards will be on the agenda of both Tottenham and Los Blancos ahead of the game at Wembley. Spurs missed star striker Harry Kane during their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Kane was absent with a hamstring injury, but manager Mauricio Pochettino is "very confident" the prolific No. 10 will be available to face Real, per Mark Crellin of Sky Sports. Having Kane back will give Spurs the cutting edge their quality approach play lacked against the Red Devils.

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Cutting edge is never in short supply for Los Merengues, but the forward line is always better when Gareth Bale is available. Unfortunately for Real, the ex-Spurs star is one of three key players set to miss the game, along with centre-back Raphael Varane and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan.

It means last season's winners are entering this game under-strength and in poor form. Real were beaten 2-1 by newly promoted Girona in La Liga on Sunday, a result leaving them eight points adrift of bitter rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos were also held to a 1-1 draw by Spurs at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last time out. However, this squad still has enough quality in attacking areas, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo and Isco, to pick off a Spurs team also in shaky form.

Elsewhere, expect another big win for Liverpool over Maribor in Group E, while Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk should also enjoy victories.