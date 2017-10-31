Kiko Alonso, Ndamukong Suh Reportedly Avoid Suspension After Actions vs. Ravens

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFL will not suspend Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso or defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh for illegal plays from the team's Thursday night loss against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Alonso illegally hit Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the head while he was sliding, knocking him out of the game with a concussion. Suh, meanwhile, was hit with two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game, one for holding down Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen after the whistle and the second for putting his hand around backup quarterback Ryan Mallett's throat.

Suh jumped offside on the play and gave Mallett a shove following a handoff. Mallett responded by getting in Suh's face and banging his facemask against Suh's, which escalated into Suh grabbing his neck and pushing the quarterback.

"He came at me and tried to attack me, and I'm protecting myself," Suh maintained, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Alonso's hit left less room for interpretation.

"I thought that was a very vicious type of a hit," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday, per Hensley. "He was definitely defenseless and couldn't protect himself. Therefore, he got his ear sliced open and he got hit in the head. You never minimize that."

Baltimore tight end Dennis Pitta noted that Alonso has since texted Flacco to apologize about the hit, however.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that both Alonso and Suh could still be subject to fines after their actions Thursday night, according to ESPN.com.