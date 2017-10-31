WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns and More

Credit: WWE.com

The march to Survivor Series on November 19 is underway, and the rumor mill is full of hints at what may be in store for the WWE Universe in the weeks to come.

Rumors involve the return to the squared circle of a man last seen throwing caution to the wind and the return of Raw's most prominent star.

What do they entail and how might they affect the pay-per-view card?

Shane McMahon to Compete at Survivor Series?

The commissioner of SmackDown Live may be making his return to the squared circle at Survivor Series, if a report by PWInsider.com proves accurate.

"As of this afternoon, the plan for Survivor Series on 11/19 in Houston, Texas, is that [Kurt] Angle will return to the ring to lead a Raw team of Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman against a Smackdown Live team comprised of Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura."

Between now and November 19, a lot can change, as wrestling fans witnessed at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view just two weeks ago.

With that said, it makes sense that McMahon would join Angle in the main event match given how the Raw vs. SmackDown rivalry began. Feeling slighted by the manner in which his brand was disrespected by Angle during a backstage vignette, McMahon promised Raw would be under siege.

He made good on that promise, leading the SmackDown brand to a monumental assault on the red brand.

Now, he will have the opportunity to prove his brand's supremacy and avenge his 2001 loss to Angle at King of the Ring. While the announcement is not at all official until it plays out on WWE television or is made via their official social media accounts, the likelihood that we get McMahon vs. Angle at Survivor Series appears high.



Roman Reigns to Lead Team Raw

If you are wondering why Raw has yet to invade SmackDown and get revenge for their vicious beatdown a few weeks back, it is because WWE is waiting for one key piece of the puzzle to return, per Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats.

"Another reason WWE is holding off on Raw retaliating against SmackDown is because they’re hoping Roman Reigns will be healthy enough to lead the charge on the PPV go home."

It makes complete sense that WWE would want to make sure Reigns is available to lead Team Raw against the competition given how instrumental he is to that brand. He is its face, the top dog following wins over John Cena and The Undertaker in 2017.

He should be at the forefront and be leading a team of vengeful competitors into battle against the underhanded SmackDown crew that originally brought the fight to them.

A battle for brand supremacy without him would lack meaning, just as SmackDown would without AJ Styles.

Triple H's Good Deed

According to the Wrestling Observer (h/t Cageside Seats), Triple H gave his pay from the house show he worked in Chile to Kevin Owens, who left the tour for personal reasons.

While we do not know what caused Owens to leave the tour, he did take to Twitter to thank fans for their support:

Triple H's unselfish act is an instance of the executive doing right by a Superstar who has been a workhorse for WWE since his call-up to the main roster in May 2015.