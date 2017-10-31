Cowboys Reportedly in Trade Market for RB After Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly considering options at running back ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET with a potential six-game NFL suspension looming for superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the Cowboys are "taking calls" about the position and speculated they could contact the Tennessee Titans about DeMarco Murray, who started his career in Dallas as a third-round pick in 2011.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled against Elliott on Monday in his attempt to get the ban overturned. She denied his request for a preliminary injunction by saying "the NFLPA has failed to demonstrate a substantial question warranting the extraordinary remedy of injunctive relief or a balance of hardships that decidedly weighs in its favor," per ESPN.com.

She provided him with a 24-hour window to file an emergency motion with the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in order keep the appeal process active.

Elliott received the six-game suspension from the NFL in August following a yearlong investigation into allegations he assaulted former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. He's remained active for the Cowboys while the legal process has played out.

The Cowboys' reported interest in trading for another running back comes as somewhat of a surprise despite their starter's unsettled status.

They already feature two veteran backups in Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden, who should be able to combine to provide solid production if Elliott misses time this season. Rod Smith would handle the remaining snaps.

Murray enjoyed plenty of success during his previous stint in Dallas, highlighted by rushing for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014. He's failed to match those numbers since leaving, however, and has been forced to split time with Derrick Henry in Tennessee this year.

Meanwhile, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett expressed confidence in the team's depth Monday.

"We have some veteran running backs," he told reporters. "We have some depth at that position. It's not like we're just living this day and we don't think about the future at all. You have to do that."

It only makes sense for Dallas to add another option if they do so at a bargain price. Relying on Morris and McFadden is a better route than giving up a valuable asset for a short-term replacement.