Donte Moncrief Trade Rumors: Colts Talking Offers on WR Along with T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts have been engaged in trade talks regarding wide receivers Donte Moncrief and T.Y. Hilton and cornerback Vontae Davis, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Colts' 2-6 start and the murky status of quarterback Andrew Luck—who has yet to play in 2017 as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery—may cause the Colts to become sellers before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

