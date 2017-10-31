    Donte Moncrief Trade Rumors: Colts Talking Offers on WR Along with T.Y. Hilton

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Wide receiver Donte Moncrief #10 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass before a game against the Oakland Raiders on December 24, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 33-25. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
    Brian Bahr/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts have been engaged in trade talks regarding wide receivers Donte Moncrief and T.Y. Hilton and cornerback Vontae Davis, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.     

    The Colts' 2-6 start and the murky status of quarterback Andrew Luck—who has yet to play in 2017 as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery—may cause the Colts to become sellers before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

                                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      How Will the Cowboys Handle a Potential Elliott Loss?

      Marcus Mosher
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dolphins Could Also Move Landry for Right Price

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Patriots 'Open' to Moving CB Butler

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dolphins Trade Ajayi to Eagles for 4th-Rd. Pick

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report