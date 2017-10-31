    Arkansas HSFB Player Gets Married, Moves in with Wife's Parents for Transfer

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    Rain drips off a goalpost during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Southeastern Louisiana Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    An Arkansas high school football player became eligible to play for Mountain Pine High School after marrying a student in the school's district and moving in with her parents, according to Jason Pederson of KATV.com.

    The transfer student was initially ineligible to attend Mountain Pine or play for its football team, but he exercised an exception in the Arkansas Activities Association.        

    Per Pederson, "Rule 16, Subsection A, Exception 6 states that if a '...student is married and living with a spouse...who had an established domicile in the district one year prior to the marriage...' then he or she is instantly eligible."

                                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      NFL Week 9 Power Rankings

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Eagles Get Ajayi in Deadline Blockbuster

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      KP's Going from 🦄 to 'Beast' Real Quick

      Yaron Weitzman
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      New-Look Wolves Should Scare NBA

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report