Arkansas HSFB Player Gets Married, Moves in with Wife's Parents for Transfer

An Arkansas high school football player became eligible to play for Mountain Pine High School after marrying a student in the school's district and moving in with her parents, according to Jason Pederson of KATV.com.

The transfer student was initially ineligible to attend Mountain Pine or play for its football team, but he exercised an exception in the Arkansas Activities Association.

Per Pederson, "Rule 16, Subsection A, Exception 6 states that if a '...student is married and living with a spouse...who had an established domicile in the district one year prior to the marriage...' then he or she is instantly eligible."

