B/R Celebrates Halloween by Highlighting Best Costumes in Sports

B/R Celebrates Halloween by Highlighting Best Costumes in SportsOctober 31, 2017
Sports fans dress up as athletes on a regular basis, wearing a player's name on a jersey in the hopes of absorbing his or her greatness. On Halloween, the athletes get to join the fun.
Some players chose heroes. Others went to the dark side. Many MLB fans probably dressed as someone too preoccupied with the World Series to make a costume.
Let's navigate the sports world for some of the best Halloween costumes.
DJ Steph Floss @djstephfloss
YOOOOOO @TheRealJRSmith and @kevinlove are killing it!!!! https://t.co/D9mfIdqdtu2017-10-31 01:06:40
Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights
Halloween isn’t for another six days, but Golden Knights players already have the holiday spirit. 🎃🎃🎃 https://t.co/4rom3QaZNy2017-10-26 05:23:13
P.K. Subban @PKSubban1
Happy Halloween Y'all 🎃😂 https://t.co/PNGoFLO26w2017-10-31 12:04:03
Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers
Walking into work on Halloween like... https://t.co/x0pPNVV1oy2017-10-31 13:44:27
Geno Atkins @GenoSacks
Tell me, do you bleed? https://t.co/vOoLMmtbLa2017-10-28 03:43:02
