Kristaps Porzingis off to Historically Hot Start for 22-Year-Old

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks up-and-comer Kristaps Porzingis finished with 38 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists during Monday's 116-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets. In the process, he racked up his fifth 30-point game in the team's first six contests, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to achieve the feat aged 22 or under, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The only other players to accomplish the mark are Rick Barry (1966 Golden State Warriors), Marques Johnson (1978 Milwaukee Bucks) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2017 Bucks).

Carmelo Anthony's move to the Oklahoma City Thunder before training camp began this season stripped the team of its leading scorer (22.4 points per game in 2016-17). Starting point guard Derrick Rose (18.0 points and 4.4 assists per game in 2016-17) was next out the door in favor of rookie Frank Ntilikina. As a result of the two departures, the Knicks' offense has been functioning largely through Porzingis.

The unicorn averaged 18.1 points on 14.9 shots per game last season; those numbers have risen to 29.3 and 22.7 respectively this year. The 22-year-old hasn't been succeeding due to unsustainable efficiency, either, as his field-goal percentage is just 2.8 percent higher than last year.

Next, the Knicks will face off Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, who boast plenty of talented wing defenders but little height to match Porzingis.