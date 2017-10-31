Kyle Lowry Moves into 5th on Toronto Raptors All-Time Scoring List

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry racked up 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists during Monday night's 99-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

While it was an average night from the field for the 31-year-old point guard, his output pushed him past Morris Peterson for the fifth spot on the franchise's all-time scoring list, per Sportsnet Stats. He's likely to move into the top four in the near future as well, sitting just 71 points behind Andrea Bargnani.

It's a bit surprising to see Lowry so high on the list for the Raptors considering he's only been in Toronto for the last six seasons. Lowry began his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2006-07 and played for the Houston Rockets for three-plus seasons between 2008-09 and 2011-12.

Fresh off a three-year, $100 million contract with the Raptors prior to the start of the season, Lowry will receive a large increase in yearly salary over the $12 million he made last season. He's scheduled to make nearly $29 million as a base salary in 2017-18 and that will only escalate over the final two seasons of his contract.

Lowry has gotten off to a slow start in the scoring department this season, averaging just 13.5 points per game through the first six contests. However, he's bumped up his rebound totals to 5.7 per game and assists to 7.3 per game thus far.

He will begin the charge toward No. 4 on Toronto's all-time scoring charts Wednesday when the team travels to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets.