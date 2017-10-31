    Kyle Lowry Moves into 5th on Toronto Raptors All-Time Scoring List

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffOctober 31, 2017

    PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 30: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 30, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/Getty Images

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry racked up 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists during Monday night's 99-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

    While it was an average night from the field for the 31-year-old point guard, his output pushed him past Morris Peterson for the fifth spot on the franchise's all-time scoring list, per Sportsnet Stats. He's likely to move into the top four in the near future as well, sitting just 71 points behind Andrea Bargnani.

    It's a bit surprising to see Lowry so high on the list for the Raptors considering he's only been in Toronto for the last six seasons. Lowry began his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2006-07 and played for the Houston Rockets for three-plus seasons between 2008-09 and 2011-12.

    Fresh off a three-year, $100 million contract with the Raptors prior to the start of the season, Lowry will receive a large increase in yearly salary over the $12 million he made last season. He's scheduled to make nearly $29 million as a base salary in 2017-18 and that will only escalate over the final two seasons of his contract.

    Lowry has gotten off to a slow start in the scoring department this season, averaging just 13.5 points per game through the first six contests. However, he's bumped up his rebound totals to 5.7 per game and assists to 7.3 per game thus far.

    He will begin the charge toward No. 4 on Toronto's all-time scoring charts Wednesday when the team travels to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Sixers Indecisive on Okafor's 4th-year Option

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Magic, Kings Discussed Mario Hezonja Trade

      Hoops Rumors
      via Hoops Rumors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KP's Gone from 🦄 to 'Beast' Real Quick

      Yaron Weitzman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Shumpert (Knee) Out 5-7 Days

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report