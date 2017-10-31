Tyson Fury Discusses Potential Anthony Joshua Fight in Twitter Video

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tyson Fury has hinted that a fight with British heavyweight boxing king Anthony Joshua is nearing.

As noted by Hamish Mackay of the Daily Mirror, Fury's license was revoked in October 2016 after admitting to cocaine use, though he has since been advised to book a meeting with the British Boxing Board of Control with a view to having his fighting rights reinstated.

And based on the following clip on Twitter, the former world champion has his eyes on what'd be a massive showdown with Joshua:

"I say we get this fight on like Donkey Kong," he says in the clip. "[Let's] make it the biggest fight in British boxing history. I say we get Lennox Lewis involved. I say we get Frank Bruno involved. AJ-Fury, it's on."

Fury also posted the following message to Joshua on Twitter, insisting he'd have no issue overcoming his compatriot inside the distance:

He also said he would return to the ring in a style similar to the iconic Muhammad Ali ahead of Joshua's most recent win over Carlos Takam:

Fury has been out of action for the last two years, with his last professional outing in November 2015, when he produced a stunning upset to beat Wladimir Klitschko and become the unified heavyweight champion of the world.

After winning the belts, two rematches with the Ukrainian were cancelled before Fury eventually had his license taken off him.

While it's clear Fury is intent on scaling the summit of the boxing world again, Joshua revealed after beating Takam on Saturday in Cardiff that his promoter Eddie Hearn had been in talks with Fury's camp about about a possible all-British showdown.

"I wish him the best of luck with what he's going through because we need to see him back in the ring," said the WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO champion, per Sky Sports. "Eddie has been on the phone to Tyson, trying to make things happen and support his cause. This is a fight, down the line, that might happen."

As noted sports writer Ben Dirs, at the moment there appears to be a lack of quality opposition for Joshua, though a fit Fury would be a world-class challenge:

Boxing's legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer wants to see the fight happen, too:

Still, it appears a showdown with Fury is a while off yet, as the former champion needs to have his license reinstated, get in shape for a title fight and set a date.

After all, he will need to be as good as he's ever been if he's to overcome Joshua. The win over Takam was the 20th triumph earned by knockout in 20 fights for the 2012 Olympic gold medalist; on Saturday and in his previous victory over Wladimir Klitschko, Joshua has shown he can dig deep when needed too.

Anticipation will be piqued after the initial video from Fury and his bold predictions on social media. But recent history shows that excitement must be tempered when it comes to Fury.