Jeremy Kerley Reportedly to Be Suspended for Violation of NFL Policy

New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is reportedly being suspended by the NFL for a violation of league policy.

On Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News noted the wideout "told people that he expects to be suspended." Rich Cimini‏ of ESPN confirmed the impending ban.

No further information about the situation was immediately released.

Kerley rejoined the Jets in September after signing a one-year contract. New York originally drafted the TCU product in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, and he spent his first five years with the organization before getting released in March 2016.

The 28-year-old Texas native signed with the Lions shortly after his exit from the Jets and was then traded to the San Francisco 49ers before the start of last season. He enjoyed a solid campaign with the Niners, making 64 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns.

Kerley has settled in as the Jets' No. 3 receiver behind Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse. He's made 22 grabs for 217 yards and a score through seven appearances, and also served as the team's punt returner.

ArDarius Stewart figures to receive the biggest uptick in playing time for New York if the expected suspension is formally handed down by the league. Chad Hansen could also see more snaps.